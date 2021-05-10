advertisement
  • 5:45 pm

Stimulus check update: Californians might get another $600 and rental assistance too

It won’t come from the IRS, but if approved by the state legislature, California residents would get checks, rental assistance, and help with utility bills.

[Photo: rawpixel; NeONBRAND/Unsplash]
By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read
Go ahead and call it a comeback. Californians may soon see another round of stimulus checks courtesy of Gavin Newsom. The embattled governor is currently up against a Republican-led campaign to recall him from office because of the aggressive shutdowns he ordered to handle the COVID-19 crisis. Newsom is now lobbying to put a surplus of tax revenue he estimates at $75.7 billion into the pockets of citizens as part of his proposed California Comeback Plan.

If approved by the state legislature, residents would get checks and rental assistance. Here’s how it would break out.

$8 billion for checks:

  • households earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income would get $600
  • families with dependents would get an extra $500
  • undocumented families would receive $500 in direct payments

$5 billion for assistance:

  • rental assistance to get 100% of back rent paid for those who have fallen behind

$2 billion for bills:

  • direct payments to pay down utility bills that are overdue

This would be the second round of stimulus money paid by the state following a stimulus package approved in February, as reported by the Los Angeles Times:

“The governor signed legislation to provide 5.7 million low-income Californians with $2.3 billion in state stimulus checks. The money was provided for residents including those earning $30,000 a year or less who receive the state Earned Income Tax Credit. It also went to people who file tax returns with an individual taxpayer identification number but who don’t have a Social Security number, the bulk of whom are immigrants in the country illegally.”

About the author

Lydia Dishman is a reporter writing about the intersection of tech, leadership, and innovation. She is a regular contributor to Fast Company and has written for CBS Moneywatch, Fortune, The Guardian, Popular Science, and the New York Times, among others.

