Stimulus check update: Californians might get another $600 and rental assistance too

Go ahead and call it a comeback. Californians may soon see another round of stimulus checks courtesy of Gavin Newsom. The embattled governor is currently up against a Republican-led campaign to recall him from office because of the aggressive shutdowns he ordered to handle the COVID-19 crisis. Newsom is now lobbying to put a surplus of tax revenue he estimates at $75.7 billion into the pockets of citizens as part of his proposed California Comeback Plan.