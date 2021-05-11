The last iMac you’ll ever need? Why we must think beyond the endless product cycles to reduce e-waste

The consumer electronics industry has started to make long-overdue changes to the way our technology products are designed, manufactured, shipped, and recycled. But despite commitments to recycling and carbon neutrality, the UN has predicted that e-waste is still set to increase by around 40% before 2030.

The existing linear system, in which our products are developed, sold, and repaired (or not), is helping to fuel this increase. Companies continue to make new generations of products to take advantage of advancements in technology and performance, but also to get people to buy more stuff. As designers and business leaders, we create orphaned products—bringing them into the world with care but giving little thought for their end of life as we move onto birthing the next generation of products to replace them.

We need to start thinking more radically about how we develop new products, and also the supply chains to enable a more circular system that reduces e-waste, beyond the gains from more—and better—recycling.

But is it even possible to create technology products in a truly closed-loop system where we consider reuse, refurbishment, and remanufacturing before recycling? The very nature of cutting-edge product development means core technologies and architectures are still evolving, so that the longer they last the less competitive they become.

So should we simply focus on increasing the efficiency and scale of material recovery from our e-waste as Apple is doing? Perhaps for emerging technology products, like folding screens, AR glasses, and VR headsets that are yet to fully develop. But we are at a point with many of our technology products where their form factors have matured. For everything from laptops, computers, smartphones, and smart watches to home hubs, TVs, and speakers, their product archetypes have stabilized, as the rate of change from one iteration to the next slows. There is now an opportunity to start planning for the design of our next generation of products—not as orphaned new products but ones that are reborn and remanufactured from previous generations.

Apple recently established a goal to make every one of its products carbon neutral by 2030 and to incorporate more recycled materials into each of them. This will fast become table stakes in the consumer electronics industry as all companies look to optimize and improve their existing linear systems. But I’d like to think we can stop thinking about our products as a never-ending stream of new generations and think about more transgenerational products—products that can be refurbished and remanufactured time and time again in a truly circular system.