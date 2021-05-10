Millions of wells could soon run dry around the world

advertisement advertisement

As the drought outlook for the Western U.S. becomes increasingly bleak, attention is turning once again to groundwater—literally, water stored in the ground. It is Earth’s most widespread and reliable source of fresh water, but it’s not limitless.

Groundwater depletion can also cause wells to run dry when the top surface of the groundwater—known as the water table—drops so far that the well isn’t deep enough to reach it, leaving the well literally high and dry. Yet until recently, little was known about how vulnerable global wells are to running dry because of declining groundwater levels. There is no global database of wells, so over six years we compiled 134 unique well construction databases spanning 40 different countries. In total, we analyzed nearly 39 million well construction records, including each well’s location, the reason it was constructed and its depth. Our results show that wells are vital to human livelihoods—and recording well depths helped us see how vulnerable wells are to running dry. Millions of wells at risk Our analysis led to two main findings. First, up to 20% of wells around the world extend no more than 16 feet (5 meters) below the water table. That means these wells will run dry if groundwater levels decline by just a few feet. Second, we found that newer wells are not being dug significantly deeper than older wells in some places where groundwater levels are declining. In some areas, such as eastern New Mexico, newer wells are not drilled deeper than older wells because the deeper rock layers are impermeable and contain saline water. New wells are at least as likely to run dry as older wells in these areas.

