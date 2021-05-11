Your next meeting at WeWork could be with life-size holograms

WeWork once declared that it was a “technology company,” not just the landlord of coworking spaces. Now, two years after the company’s hype implosion , it says it’s going to start enabling something decidedly techy: face-to-face meetings with holograms.

Before you start picturing Princess Leia flickering atop the table in a WeWork meeting room, know that the company plans to enable its tenant companies to host events such as presentations and panel discussions where the people watching are present, and the speakers on the stage aren’t. The speakers are talking in front of a green screen somewhere else in the world, and are recreated as life-size holograms.

WeWork has entered into an agreement with a Canadian company called ARHT Media, which developed the technology that will be installed in WeWorks around the world. Speakers would go to a capture studio at a WeWork near where they live to participate in a panel discussion.

The WeWork hosting the panel would have a large-ish piece of audiovisual equipment standing on the stage to display the holograms. That gadgetry, called a HoloPod, is about five feet wide, ten feet high, and five feet deep. It looks like a big TV where the screen is partly see-through. It has an HD projector, audio speakers to convey the speakers’ voices, and an audience-facing camera and microphone (so the speakers can see and hear and field questions).

WeWork’s chief product and experience officer Hamid Hashemi tells me WeWork looked at numerous systems for remote events and found that ARHT had the best technology. “It’s about as close to having a natural in-person experience that you can find with a person at a remote location,” Hashemi says. AHRT says the technology is ideal for town hall meetings, training and education seminars, and recruitment or sales meetings.

WeWork will have the ARHT equipment (both the capture studio and the HoloPod) installed in sixteen of its locations by the third quarter of this year. ARHT will install the technology in as many as 100 more WeWorks in the future, the companies say.