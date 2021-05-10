Thank you, ‘SNL,’ for Musksplaining Elon Musk to the world

It seems an apology is in order. Up until this past weekend, like many armchair news-quarterbacks out there, I had Elon Musk all wrong. Thanks to his unlikely turn hosting Saturday Night Live, however, all those misconceptions have been vaporized, and I’m now sorry I ever thought that he was a wealth-hoarding, egomaniacal troll with a dangerous amount of influence.

“Look, I know I sometimes say or post strange things, but that’s just how my brain works,” the host said during his opening monologue. “To anyone I’ve offended, I just want to say: I reinvented the electric car and I’m sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also gonna be a chill, normal dude?

I didn’t realize that the “strange things” Musk was known for saying and posting were mainly tweets such as the one he mentions in the monologue, which reads “69 days after 4/20 again haha.” Instead, I was one of the sheeple who got hung up on his antagonizing the concept of pronouns, telling his followers to get red-pilled—a phrase mainly associated with men’s rights or white supremacy—mocking the idea that one of the world’s richest people should pay more in taxes, and aggressively, continually downplaying the danger of COVID-19 well into the pandemic.

What a silly mistake!

Instead, I should have known that Elon Musk is just an un-chill, non-normal guy who blurts out the wrong thing sometimes. Lest my concerns linger beyond the monologue, though, not one but two separate sketches feature the host saying what’s on his mind a little too bluntly. Awk-ward!

Perhaps Musk’s tendency to tell it like it is too hard is just the price he pays for being such a misunderstood messiah. After all, as the episode repeatedly emphasizes, he is mere inches away from colonizing Mars! I could have sworn Musk had a habit of routinely moving the goalposts on his Mars timeline (and every other timeline he sets for any project in his businesses), and that his rockets keep exploding, but possibly I dreamt that? Otherwise, the idea of a leather jacket-clad Musk supervising a SpaceX Mars colony mission might be ridiculously self-aggrandizing. And that can’t be true, when Musk’s appearance on SNL was so obviously self-deprecating. Something had to give, and that something was any doubts that Elon Musk will soon make multiplanetary living a reality.