The pandemic may be easing, but I’ll be wearing this Nap Dress long after it’s over

As I received my second vaccine shot, it dawned on me that I would soon be able to attend social gatherings again. This spurred the obvious question: What would I wear? For a year and a half, I’ve dressed entirely for myself, in the softest, comfiest clothes in my closet.

To my relief, I’ve discovered that one of my lockdown staples is presentable to wear out of the house. The Nap Dress from Hill House Home was carefully designed to take you directly from your Zoom to your nap. The outfit became a pandemic sensation (the brand’s revenue grew 275% in 2020), since it adapted so well to our stay-at-home lifestyles. But I’ve found that the dress is also perfect for taking our first tentative steps into our post-COVID social lives. The brand has even created equally comfy pajama-inspired garments for dressier occasions this summer, like weddings and graduation parties.

Nell Diamond launched Hill House Home in 2015, offering high-end bedding with a feminine sensibility. She wanted to create a line of comfortable clothes to wear around the house that would provide an alternative to the sweatpants and loungewear that had become so popular over the past decade. It took two years for her to perfect the design of the Ellie Nap Dress, which is inspired by a nightgown, with ruching on the front, flutter sleeves, and an a-line skirt. Every aspect of the dress is designed to be as comfortable as possible, while flattering the wearer.

As the owner of three nap dresses, I can attest that the Ellie does what it promises. A few months into the pandemic, I was tired of wearing pajamas and sweatpants around the house, but dressing in proper clothes, like jeans or blazers, while working on my couch or bed felt strange. The Ellie solved the problem: It was soft and stretchy, so I never felt constrained, but the elegant sleeves suggested that that I had not completely let myself go. It became my quarantine uniform: I wore it to moderate panels and interview celebrities (on Zoom). When I was done, I would take a quick nap on the couch.