Using robots to make smarter warehouses

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world in early 2020, global supply chains came under the spotlight. Warehouses, essential to the functioning of the global economy, became potentially unsafe workplaces virtually overnight. With vast numbers of goods flowing in and out of these buildings, protecting warehouse employees from infection became a critical priority for many businesses.

Geek+, a company specializing in software and robotics for warehouses, was ready to help. Its goods-to-person and bin-to-person picking solutions, along with its autonomous mobile robots that transfer items from inventory directly to work stations, allowed warehouse employees to maintain social distancing while minimizing their contact with inventory. In the event that a worker became infected, Geek+ software could track ever y inventory shelf that they interacted with, so the company could disinfect contaminated items immediately.

In addition to these integrated warehouse solutions, which were already on the market, Geek+ quickly developed and introduced two disinfection robots: “Lavender,” which disinfects using UV rays, and “Jasmin,” which employs a disinfecting vapor. Both are equipped with precise navigation technology and multisensors that detect nearby people.

Responding to customer needs quickly and effectively is central to Geek+’s mission, and it’s a big reason why the company earned a spot on Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.

A COMMITMENT TO R&D

In the seven years since Geek+ was founded in Beijing, the company has diversified its offerings to cover many different robotics solutions that meet a wide array of customer needs. COO Mark Messina credits the R&D team with making this continual innovation possible. “Of our 900 or so employees, about half are dedicated to R&D,” he says.

According to Messina, developing new solutions begins with looking for ways to make customers’ lives easier. “The development process always starts with the customer,” he says. Since Geek+ analyzes operational data of its systems, engineers can identify areas to improve efficiency and develop hardware or software solutions to meet those needs.