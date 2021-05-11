Bearing fruit with groundbreaking marketing

Why have U.S. imports of Mexican avocados almost doubled in just seven years? Just look to Avocados From Mexico, an innovative nonprofit marketing organization that has reinvented the way produce is marketed here.

In recent years, avocados have gained traction among health-conscious consumers (and as Millennials’ favorite toast topper). In 2013, AFM set out to address the fact that many consumers were unaware of the origin story of the fruit and expand the demand throughout the U.S. By creating a highly visible brand—in a brandless category—the AFM team has played a key role in helping the country’s avocado growers gobble up 80% of the market share in this country.

AFM’s continued commitment to reinventing the way produce is marketed in the U.S. landed the organization a spot on Fast Company’s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies—including No. 1 in the branding category.

CULTIVATING A CREATIVE CULTURE

AFM has only 34 employees, but they come from a broad array of industries and backgrounds. Sixty percent are women, and more than 10 nationalities are represented. As AFM President and CEO Alvaro

Luque, who joined the organization in 2014, puts it, these unique backgrounds create a diversity of thought that drives innovation. “It starts from the bottom up,” he says. “We’re a performance-driven organization, and that’s what’s allowed us to sustain constant innovation.”

The numbers don’t lie—AFM is the No. 1 brand in the U.S. for avocados, increasing brand preference to more than 55% from 20% in only seven years. By pulling a page from the consumer packaged-goods playbook, the group worked to meet avocado lovers where they eat, shop, and search. AFM launched the only Avocado University; opened AvoEatery, the world’s first avocado-centric restaurant; and cultivated fan fervor with Avocado Nation, the first AI- and algorithms-driven platform in the fresh produce industry with a brand-loyalty program.