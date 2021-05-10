The Road Ahead: How COVID-19 has changed the way we travel

This story is part of The Road Ahead , a series that examines the future of travel and how we’ll experience the world after the pandemic.

For the past several decades, the world has felt increasingly accessible. In the 1990s, led by RyanAir and EasyJet, low-cost airlines began turning second-tier airports into jumping-off points for cheap global explorations. The 2000s ushered in the points-and-miles credit card era, transforming workaday road warriors into world-savvy jetsetters. In 2008, Airbnb launched, making it possible for travelers to “belong anywhere” while sleeping affordably in the homes of locals. And then Instagram arrived, followed by selfie stick-wielding influencers who obsessively mapped the globe’s most beautiful coves, peaks, villages, and beaches, inviting others to follow.

By December 2019, if you had time and disposable income, the world’s hidden corners were more or less available to you, for better and worse. Travelers can bring money and fresh energy to a destination, but they can also love it to death, as places like Venice and Machu Picchu know all too well.

That all changed, of course, last year, when the world went on lockdown. Air travel dropped 60% globally, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization. Hotel occupancy in the United States was down 33% from 2019. International tourist arrivals worldwide, which had reached 1.5 billion in 2019, according to the UN World Tourism Organization, plummeted 74% to just 381 million. The organization estimates the loss in international tourism receipts due to COVID-19 to be $1.3 trillion, putting at direct risk up to 120 million tourism jobs—and a vast number of ancillary ones. When the world stops traveling, the repercussions are enormous.

As vaccinations roll out across the United States and other parts of the world, Americans are poised to begin traveling again. But, as we explore in this package, how we travel and where we go will not be the same. And the places we visit will be inexorably altered.

The idea of digital nomadism—setting up a virtual office from just about anywhere—has been popular in the more wanderlust-filled corners of the travel world for the past decade. But when offices closed last year, the pipe dream became a possibility for many. After suffering through a spring that CEO Brian Chesky described to Fast Company executive editor Benjamin Landy as driving 100 miles an hour then hitting the brakes (“There’s no safe way to do that. Things are going to break”), Airbnb leaned into the kinds of rustic retreats and longer-term stays that appeal to nouveau nomads. It ended the year with a record-breaking IPO that has made it the most valuable hospitality company in the world. Chesky now sees global nomadism—a world where people can work from any home—as key to the future.