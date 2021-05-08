Are graphene-coated face masks a COVID-19 miracle—or another health risk?

advertisement advertisement

As a COVID-19 and medical device researcher, I understand the importance of face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. So I am intrigued that some mask manufacturers have begun adding graphene coatings to their face masks to inactivate the virus. Many viruses, fungi, and bacteria are incapacitated by graphene in laboratory studies, including feline coronavirus.

Because SARS CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, can survive on the outer surface of a face mask for days, people who touch the mask and then rub their eyes, nose, or mouth may risk getting COVID-19. So these manufacturers seem to be reasoning that graphene coatings on their reusable and disposable face masks will add some antivirus protection. But in March, the Quebec provincial government removed these masks from schools and daycare centers after Health Canada, Canada’s national public health agency, warned that inhaling the graphene could lead to asbestos-like lung damage. Is this move warranted by the facts, or an overreaction? To answer that question, it helps to know more about what graphene is; how it kills microbes, including the SARS-COV-2 virus; and what scientists know so far about the potential health impacts of breathing in graphene. How does graphene damage viruses, bacteria, and human cells? Graphene is a thin but strong and conductive two-dimensional sheet of carbon atoms. There are three ways that it can help prevent the spread of microbes: – Microscopic graphene particles have sharp edges that mechanically damage viruses and cells as they pass by them. – Graphene is negatively charged with highly mobile electrons that electrostatically trap and inactivate some viruses and cells.

– Graphene causes cells to generate oxygen-free radicals that can damage them and impairs their cellular metabolism. Why graphene may be linked to lung injury Researchers have been studying the potential negative impacts of inhaling microscopic graphene on mammals. In one 2016 experiment, mice with graphene placed in their lungs experienced localized lung tissue damage, inflammation, formation of granulomas (where the body tries to wall off the graphene), and persistent lung injury, similar to what occurs when humans inhale asbestos. A different study from 2013 found that when human cells were bound to graphene, the cells were damaged. In order to mimic human lungs, scientists have developed biological models designed to simulate the impact of high concentration aerosolized graphene— graphene in the form of a fine spray or suspension in air—on industrial workers. One such study published in March 2020 found that a lifetime of industrial exposure to graphene induced inflammation and weakened the simulated lungs’ protective barrier. It’s important to note that these models are not perfect options for studying the dramatically lower levels of graphene inhaled from a face mask, but researchers have used them in the past to learn more about these sorts of exposures. A study from 2016 found that a small portion of aerosolized graphene nanoparticles could move down a simulated mouth and nose passages and penetrate into the lungs. A 2018 study found that brief exposure to a lower amount of aerosolized graphene did not notably damage lung cells in a model. From my perspective as a researcher, this trio of findings suggest that a little bit of graphene in the lungs is likely okay, but a lot is dangerous.

