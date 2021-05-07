No, a Texas company is not paying people $14,000 a week for driving a truck

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

A number of news outlets this week reported on a company that is supposedly offering $14,000 a week to experienced truck drivers, but many of the reports left off an important detail—you have to supply the truck.

Sisu Energy of Forth Worth, Texas, claims haulers can earn $14,000 a week in gross pay, but it doesn’t actually hire drivers as employees. Rather, it contracts with owner/operators who are running their own businesses.

“We are all owner operators,” Karrie Ann Grundy, the company’s director of recruiting, told Fast Company in an email. “We have no company drivers. Our frac sand haulers can make $14K a week depending on how many loads they run. We don’t pay them that amount outright.”

According to the firm’s recruiting materials, Sisu does not own company trucks or even lease trailers. It’s essentially like an Uber for truckers, touting “smart technologies for operations, safety, compliance and revenue tracking.”

Once you get past the eye-catching news headlines, Sisu’s job postings are pretty clearly aimed at owner/operators, not company drivers. In the trucking industry, that’s an important distinction.