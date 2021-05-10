3 tips which show that making time for your mental health can be simple

If you worked from home during the past year (and COVID-19 spared your business or livelihood) there’s a good chance you logged more time on the job than ever before. Research released in February 2021 suggests that remote work increased the average workday by 2.5 hours in the U.S., Canada, Austria, and the U.K.

With blurred lines between work and leisure, heightened fears around job security, and even pandemic-fueled growth in some industries, burnout has reached an all-time high. Making time for yourself and your well-being has never been more important—but it’s not always easy.

To reveal something personal, last October, I was hospitalized with COVID-19. However, there was a sole upside: All those sleepless nights gave me plenty of time to think. I adore my company and the business we’ve built over the last 15 years, but—you may not be surprised to here this—nothing else matters when your health and happiness are on the line. It’s not selfish to focus on yourself; in fact, it’s essential.

Over the course of running my company, my team prioritized sane, steady growth and avoided set teeth-gnashing deadlines. I’ve always tried to unplug during evenings and weekends, and our leadership encourages our 300 employees to do the same. Yet, it’s ever more difficult to avoid overwork. Organizational policies, procedures, and systems should be the first line of defense. Next, you have to advocate for yourself, whether you’re a new employee or the founder of a busy startup. Here are a few steps to get started.

Pause to breathe and ask for help



When you’re drowning in tasks, it can feel like everyone is dragging you underwater. But in most cases, people don’t even know you’re overwhelmed. We need to ask for what we want and need, instead of assuming others can read our minds. “Many times the people around you could help more if you simply asked and spread out the responsibilities,” writes Fast Company contributor Elizabeth Grace Saunders.

In the early days of building my company, I tried to do it all. I was the developer, marketer, HR department, customer support team, and office cleaner. Over time, I learned to let go and share the load. If you’re running on empty, ask yourself who could help you right now. Maybe you can’t hire, but consider what you could delegate or outsource, even if it’s temporarily. From meals to cleaning to bookkeeping to running errands, a wide range of affordable services are now just a few taps away.