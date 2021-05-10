How an ancient building technique could help solve the climate crisis

On a rocky hillside in an agricultural village halfway between Rome and Naples, an ancient form of building is being revived. Dry stone masonry—a technique dating back thousands of years—is being used to help restore the rocky terraces that have enabled agricultural activity in communities across Italy. How those structures are being rebuilt hints at a new, more sustainable approach to architecture and construction.

The terraces are the focus of architect Nicol á s Delgado Á lcega , a recent graduate of Harvard’s Graduate School of Design. Part of his thesis involved working in collaboration with an agricultural collective in the rural community of Vallecorsa to restore its terraces to allow cultivation. Terracing this land turns rocky hillside into arable soil.

“It’s a very old settlement, it’s pre-Roman. They had terraced about 2,000 hectares of land and really built soils and made arable land where there wasn’t any in order to sustain the growth of the population. It established a whole new environmental balance,” Delgado Álcega says.

But like many parts of rural Italy, the region’s economy has shifted and the population has shrunk. The terraces have been left to crumble. Delgado Álcega and his partner, Ginevra D’Agostino, expanded on his thesis work to help the agricultural collective in Vallecorsa to rebuild the terraces. Instead of bringing in new material or hiring contractors, the architects worked directly with the collective’s members to use existing rocky material from crumbling terraces and the landscape to recreate the dry stone masonry approach that was originally used to build the terraces. By creating these spaces for cultivation, farmers are able to use their land more productively, carving a path for environmentally and economically sustainable agriculture.

This work was inspired partly by The Cannibal’s Cookbook , a publication exploring old and prehistoric building techniques, by MIT architecture professor Brandon Clifford. The Cannibal’s Cookbook offers a series of what Clifford calls recipes for rethinking architectural construction based on ancient forms of building, such as stone walls in Peru and Greece that date back thousands of years. Originally released in 2018 in a small printing of just 250 copies, Clifford’s book is now being more widely released by publisher ORO Editions. The concept involves “cannibalizing” existing structures, or using existing resources to build something new. While Delgado Álcega was still at Harvard, he used approaches from the book to build a small wall as a class project, and later took Clifford’s course at MIT.

“The mission of the cookbook is to offer the alternative point of view to what we’ve been doing since the industrial era, which is to produce buildings with the assumption that they’ll last forever, particularly concrete buildings,” Clifford says. “Since industrialization we’re essentially the only civilization that hasn’t found a way of reincorporating our building stock back into future buildings.” He says we have lessons to learn from Peruvian rubble walls that are nearly 1,000 years old and the structures at Machu Picchu that date back to the 1400s.