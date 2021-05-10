Christian Siriano’s debut furniture collection is a revelation

Last week, Siriano launched his first-ever furniture line on 1stDibs, a high-end home furnishings marketplace, as well as on his own website. The nine pieces in the collection—which includes settees, club chairs, and stools—are designed to be sculptural statement pieces. Priced between $795 and $3,695, they’re the first products to come out of his newest venture, Siriano Interiors, a full-service architecture and design firm that marks his evolution from fashion to industrial design.

Siriano first launched his eponymous label in 2008, after starring on Project Runway and designing for Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. At 35, he’s been a mainstay in the fashion industry for a decade and a half, crafting red carpet gowns for stars like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Lupita Nyong’o, and Priyanka Chopra. But for all his success, Siriano admits that running a high-fashion business isn’t all glitz and glamor. Most of his time is spent staring at spreadsheets and trying to stay financially solvent. “To be honest, this profession is a grind,” he says. “It’s hard to stay inspired and creative when you’re dealing with cashflow and other aspects of running of a company. I got to the point where there were days when I didn’t have the energy to talk about another dress.”

The pandemic only added to the stress. COVID-19 pummeled the fashion industry but, as a designer whose business focused exclusively on evening wear, Siriano was hit particularly hard, since demand for expensive gowns virtually dried up. He worked hard to pivot, transforming his New York workshop into a mask factory. But still, he says it has been draining to constantly worry about the financial health of his business, when he would much rather be sketching.

But when Siriano thought about designing furniture, he began to feel alive again. For one thing, he’s always loved art and creating interesting spaces. He made his first foray into interiors in 2018 when he launched The Curated, a boutique and atelier in a Midtown townhouse, whose luxe rooms he designed himself. From a business perspective, branching out into interior design made sense. Over the last year, people have spent more time and money on their homes. “Even if they are going back to the office, people now realize that your home is very important to your mental health and well-being,” he says. “They’ve realized that a beautiful piece of furniture makes you feel great and it’s worth investing in.”

When Siriano first began sketching furniture, it ended up looking a lot like his dress sketches. On chairs, for instance, there’s a round shape at the top that looks like a head, followed by a wider base that has the same silhouette as a ballgown. Rather than change his drawing style, he decided to embrace the similarities. “The furniture started looking almost like little people,” he says. “They look like little sculptures and I loved it. There are so many interior designers and I wanted my pieces to feel like they’re coming from a fashion designer’s point of view.”