The path to climate positive

Climate change
Innovation Festival 360

Description

Dozens of corporations have set “net-zero” climate goals—pledging to cut almost all carbon emissions and offset the rest with carbon capture projects. How do they get there, and how can employees, customers, partners, and other stakeholders measure their progress as they march toward the coveted goal of going climate positive?

Speakers

PATRICK FLYNN
PATRICK FLYNN
Head of Sustainability,
Salesforce
BRENDAN MAPES
BRENDAN MAPES
Research Associate,
Data-Driven EnviroLab, UNC-Chapel Hill
GAYLE SCHUELLER
GAYLE SCHUELLER
Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer,
3M

Moderator

MORGAN CLENDANIEL
MORGAN CLENDANIEL
Senior Editor,
Fast Company
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life