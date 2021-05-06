The path to climate positive

Dozens of corporations have set “net-zero” climate goals—pledging to cut almost all carbon emissions and offset the rest with carbon capture projects. How do they get there, and how can employees, customers, partners, and other stakeholders measure their progress as they march toward the coveted goal of going climate positive?
Speakers
PATRICK FLYNN
Head of Sustainability,
Salesforce
BRENDAN MAPES
Research Associate,
Data-Driven EnviroLab, UNC-Chapel Hill
GAYLE SCHUELLER
Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer,