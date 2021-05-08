Only 3 in 10 parents want to vaccinate their teens against COVID-19

The KFF monitor shows that a quarter of those aged 18 to 29 are waiting to see how the vaccine works in the greater population before they seek out it out for themselves. Meanwhile, the vast majority of parents of children aged 12 to 15 are either adopting a wait-and-see approach, only willing to vaccinate if schools require, or not willing to vaccinate their child at all against COVID-19. Only 30% said they would definitely vaccinate their children once the vaccine was available to them.

Teens over the age of 16 are already able to get the Pfizer vaccine, and the Food and Drug Administration is set to expand access to the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 next week. Meanwhile, Moderna, which is available to adults 18 years of age and older, has just announced that its vaccine is 96% effective among teens ages 12 to 17.

“If we want to reach herd immunity we are going to need younger people to get vaccinated as well,” says Julie Swann, head of Industrial and Systems Engineering at North Carolina State University who was a science advisor to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention during the H1N1 pandemic response. Using CDC data, she calculates that the percentage of 18- to 24-year-olds with one dose of the vaccine is now 33%, and two doses is 19%. Reaching herd immunity, she says, may require having more than 70% of the population vaccinated, especially with more infectious strains of COVID-19 circulating (which the vaccines are proving effective against).

“I am particularly worried about the college students,” she says. Students on campus have only had access to vaccines for a short time and are about to travel back into their home communities, opening up the opportunity for a new wave of transmission. “You’ve got to [vaccinate] them right before they go home or right as they show up.”

Despite slow vaccination rates among young people, there are good signs that vaccination hesitancy is declining. The KFF survey shows that 64% of adults say they’ve been vaccinated or intend to. Over half of Republicans, who have been more reluctant to get vaccinated than Democrats, have gotten at least a first dose of the vaccine or plan to. More interestingly, the percentage of Republicans who said they would never get vaccinated has also gone down to 20% from 29% in March. Overall, the portion of Americans who were waiting to see how the vaccine rolled out has been on the decline. However, that hesitant group seems to be settling at around 15%.