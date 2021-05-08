5 ‘SNL’ moments that set the stage for Elon Musk’s controversial episode

advertisement advertisement

When Saturday Night Live announced that meme-connoisseur and aspiring immortal Elon Musk would be hosting the show on May 8, the news didn’t so much break the internet as it broke the world record for most instantly furrowed brows.

While it still feels very strange that the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla will be hosting the show, there is plenty of cringey precedent for it beyond Spillman. SNL has a long history of sanitizing controversial figures, and it is this tradition in which Musk’s turn is best understood. Here are five other moments from the show that paved the way for this week’s potential space-train wreck. Donald Trump hosts while running for president In arguably the most shameful moment in the series’ 46-year history, SNL invited the future president to host the show in fall 2015. It’s something the show has been unable to atone for and probably never will. At the time, it might have seemed like a fair counterbalance to the show’s typically left-leaning politics, but ultimately it hinted at some moral rot within the infrastructure. Trump may not have committed any of the sins of his presidency yet—from the Muslim ban to COVID-19 negligence—but by that point he’d already waged the racist birther conspiracy theory against President Barack Obama for four years straight. While Musk is not exactly on the level of Trump in terms of sheer malevolence, the two share a certain trollishness and palpable delight in leaving controversy in their wake wherever they go. A minor tradition of business leader hosts Business people are tricky to alternatively mock and embrace on a TV comedy show, because sponsorships can get in the way. For instance, it would be particularly weird if Apple CEO Tim Cook decided to take his comedy chops out for a spin, considering Apple’s investment in advertising on the show. Still, over the years, Saturday Night Live has invited on a handful of business leaders, to varying degrees of success. There was press magnate and fellow presidential candidate Steve Forbes; then-owner of the New York Yankees George Steinbrenner; then-head of NBC Brandon Tartikoff; and Playboy founder and mascot Hugh Hefner. A long line of sanitizing cameos In the third episode of the third season of Veep, Vice President Selina Meyer (played by former SNL cast member Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is plagued by an unflattering impersonation on Saturday Night Live. Her solution? Make a cameo on the show, thus proving that she is in on the running joke about her—and owning it. Art was imitating life in this case, as a long line of divisive public figures have appeared on the show in order to prove they’re good sports and fetch some positive headlines. The list includes Sarah Palin, the probable inspiration for that moment on Veep, along with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas. No matter how self-deprecating the context of their sketch, though, guesting on the show only makes these folks appear more grounded by an in-check ego. That weird Amazon episode No, Jeff Bezos never hosted SNL. He might as well have, however, for all the positive reinforcement the show gave Amazon and Bezos personally in a bizarre episode from 2018. Right at the fever pitch of the debate over whether Amazon should set up half of its second headquarters in Queens, one sketch framed Bezos setting up shop in New York as a heroic attack on Trump, while a “Weekend Update” segment shamed New Yorkers for being outraged about it. How will the writers treat Tesla and SpaceX during the Musk episode? It’s doubtful any sketch will be entirely flattering, but it’s even more doubtful any will get too deep into how Musk has exaggerated the Tesla’s self-driving abilities and the potential real-world impact of that.