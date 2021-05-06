Healthcare workers, here’s how to get your free Dunkin’ coffee on National Nurses Day 2021

Over the past year, we’ve seen how important nurses are. As the COVID-19 pandemic has raged, they were and still are at the forefront of the battle, tending to patients while putting themselves at risk.

Though nurses’ work has always been vital, their role in the healthcare system is all the more apparent this National Nurses Day, which kicks of National Nurses Week.

And on this first day—and first morning—of the celebration in their honor, Dunkin’ is offering free coffee to show their appreciation for the important work that nurses do.

Today’s offer for a medium hot or iced cup of joe is good for healthcare workers with valid IDs. All you have to do is present your ID at one of the participating Dunkin’ restaurants across the United States—while supplies last, of course.

Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew are excluded and the freebies are limited to one per person, according to the company.

National Nurses Week ends on May 12, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. The founder of modern nursing was born in 1820.