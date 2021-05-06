Users went from loving to hating Twitter’s reduced image crops in 24 hours. Because it’s Twitter

I know it’s shocking to hear, but people are dissatisfied on Twitter–and they’re letting everyone on the service know it. This latest round of dissatisfaction isn’t about the state of the world or politicians or anything of the like–it’s about Twitter itself. Or, specifically, a change Twitter introduced last night that many users had been asking for for years.

no bird too tall, no crop too short introducing bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone pic.twitter.com/2buHfhfRAx — Twitter (@Twitter) May 5, 2021

Last night the company announced that it was finally expanding the crop of images users on iPhone and Android see in their feed. This crop traditionally cut off a significant portion of an image a user posted in a tweet, meaning Twitter users had to stop scrolling and tap the image in order to see most of what was in it.

With the new reduced crop change, users can now keep scrolling through their feed without having to stop and tap to see an image in all its full glory. And as you would expect, at first Twitter users loved this.

goodbye twitter crop !!! it's finally time for my big ballgown girls to shine ????✨ pic.twitter.com/CH9sYfHHJI — jewel ???? (@summersnoqueen) May 6, 2021