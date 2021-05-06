Users went from loving to hating Twitter’s reduced image crops in 24 hours. Because it’s Twitter

I know it’s shocking to hear, but people are dissatisfied on Twitter–and they’re letting everyone on the service know it. This latest round of dissatisfaction isn’t about the state of the world or politicians or anything of the like–it’s about Twitter itself. Or, specifically, a change Twitter introduced last night that many users had been asking for for years.
no bird too tall, no crop too short
introducing bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone pic.twitter.com/2buHfhfRAx
Last night the company announced that it was finally expanding the crop of images users on iPhone and Android see in their feed. This crop traditionally cut off a significant portion of an image a user posted in a tweet, meaning Twitter users had to stop scrolling and tap the image in order to see most of what was in it.
With the new reduced crop change, users can now keep scrolling through their feed without having to stop and tap to see an image in all its full glory. And as you would expect, at first Twitter users loved this.
goodbye twitter crop !!! it's finally time for my big ballgown girls to shine ????✨ pic.twitter.com/CH9sYfHHJI
goodbye Twitter crop no one will miss you pic.twitter.com/kyGkbmS0Wr
YEEHAW!! FUCK YOU TWITTER CROP EAT MY SHORTS!!! GOOD RIDDANCE pic.twitter.com/Hqd9DA8TAs
twitter crop is dead (on mobile) hell yes pic.twitter.com/m7MmHhkowW
Yes!!! Twitter crop is finally gone. Twitter is evolving.
Evolution always wins.???? pic.twitter.com/7jaBRTJTh9
However, by the morning after, the tone on Twitter changed. Many were now dissatisfied with Twitter’s crop changes because it ruined a specific type of tweet many on the platform enjoyed: the “open for surprise” tweet.
The “open for surprise” tweet relied on Twitter’s aggressive cropping of photos a feed. This aggressive cropping meant you couldn’t see the main (sometimes funny or shocking) subject of a photo until you tapped to open it fully. For example:
open for the surprise pic.twitter.com/NHwEKDPQg3
But now that Twitter’s reduced image crop shows a majority of the photo without the need to tap to expand it, the era of “open for surprise” tweets are over (at least on mobile–but Twitter says reduced crops will soon come to the web as well). And that doesn’t sit well with many Twitter users:
New twitter crop has ruined countless "open for a surprise" tweets. Is this an acceptable cost for progress pic.twitter.com/vh6sxDV8Ih
Wth Twitter!! What am I supposed to do with all “ open for a surprise “ tweets now you ruined it ????
RIP Twitter Crop ????no more open for a surprise surprises ???? pic.twitter.com/eadoWLVesT
Waittt, i just realised no more twitter crop means no more open for surprise tweets? 🙁 pic.twitter.com/tRjrNNRzuG
with this new twitter crop update, i suddenly feel sad for people who tweeted “open for a surprise” ???? pic.twitter.com/4WxprMFWj7
Now that twitter crop is gone, I'll miss you " Open For a Surprise " twts???? pic.twitter.com/g9Leojwpig
If there’s a lesson to be learned here, it’s that you can’t please everyone on Twitter, which means Twitter, the company, can never fully win no matter what changes or improvements it decides to implement.