Ray Dalio, quiz king of Bridgewater, wants to help you find yourself

Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, seems to have mellowed in recent years. Bridgewater, of course, still commands respect on Wall Street, and not a small amount of fear. The world’s largest hedge fund is perhaps best known for its fiercely competitive and “radically transparent” office culture, in which employees are encouraged to challenge one another in what Dalio has called “an extreme meritocracy of ideas.” Nearly every meeting and interaction in Bridgewater’s secluded Westport, Connecticut campus is recorded, and employees use a special tool to provide real-time assessments of each other’s ideas.

Dalio, doing little to dispel the company’s cult-like reputation, has even published a management manifesto, Principals, which is given to all personnel and studied with Biblical zeal. (Among its more memorable aphorisms: “Don’t pick your battles. Fight them all,” “Treat your life like a game,” and “pain + reflection = progress.”)

While he stepped aside as CEO in 2017, Dalio has continued to spread the good word: In 2017 he published a new, 600-page version of his manual, Principles: Life & Work, which became a New York Times best seller, and in 2019 he released an illustrated version (Principles for Success) that’s advertised as for “readers of all ages.” The books themselves, once removed from the context of the Bridgewater panopticon, are surprisingly readable and occasionally moving. For those who dislike print, there’s a smartphone app called Principles in Action that includes case studies and videos.

But Dalio, now 71, still has more to give. Completing his evolution from L. Ron Hubbard to Dale Carnegie, last month Dalio announced PrinciplesYou, an online personality assessment that anyone can take for free. “I wanted to pass along the most valuable things that I acquired, to help people,” he told me when we spoke over Zoom, sitting in front of a curtain in a hotel room. “[The test helps] individuals understand themselves, understand others, understand their relationships,” he continued, encouraging me to take the 20-minute exam for myself.

I have a complicated relationship with personality tests. In ninth grade, a career quiz told me that the best job for me was likely working as a hotel concierge, throwing me—a fairly anxious high schooler intent on being a journalist—into an existential panic. A couple of years later, at the height of the Buzzfeed-quiz fad, I learned that the teen drama character I most resemble is Dawson’s Creek’s Joey Potter, that I am 90% trash based on the potato chip flavors I like, and that if I was a chain restaurant, I would be Red Lobster. None of these results were particularly illuminating.

But I was curious how Dalio’s test might stack up against the brightest minds at Buzzfeed, and intrigued by the science that allegedly went into it. To create PrinciplesYou, Dalio turned to Wharton professor Dr. Adam Grant (who has also attached his name to Sheryl Sandberg’s book, Option B) as well as Cambridge research professor Dr. Brian Little, who studies personality psychology, and Dr. John Golden, the president of a psychological assessment company. The result is a combination of five different psychometric tests that Dalio has employed during the hiring process at Bridgewater. “[It helps them] find out what jobs work for them,” he explained. “How they could have better personal development, and can help managers figure out how to put together teams.”