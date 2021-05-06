What needs to happen now to get the whole world vaccinated?

A little more than a year after the pandemic began, more than 600 million people have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s the fastest vaccine rollout in history. But as the virus surges in India and Brazil, potentially spawning new variants, the vast majority of the world’s population—more than 7 billion other people—still hasn’t been vaccinated. How can the world speed up vaccination before millions more people die?

One part of a solution—loosening intellectual property protections on vaccines—recently got closer to reality. The Biden administration now supports a waiver to international intellectual property rules that would help open up more vaccine manufacturing. A World Trade Organization agreement called TRIPS, or Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property, requires WTO members to enforce IP protection; the waiver would temporarily lift those requirements for COVID vaccines, making it easier to make, export, and import cheaper generic versions. Countries could issue compulsory licenses for vaccine ingredients, so that any manufacturer could begin making, for example, the patented lipids use in mRNA vaccines. The waiver would also make it possible to export those products across national borders.

India and South Africa proposed the waiver last fall, but the U.S. opposed the idea at the time, as did the pharmaceutical industry. “The U.S. had opposed this waiver for months prior to Biden becoming president,” says Nicholas Lusiani, a senior advisor at Oxfam. “And that’s set the tone for many of our allies— Australia and New Zealand, different countries in Europe, and the U.K. Now that the U.S. supports entering into negotiations and collaborating with others to find a solution, other countries are going to start falling in place.” WTO members will need to negotiate the terms of the waiver and come to an agreement, but it’s much more likely that it will happen now. The European Union, for example, has opposed the waiver, but now says that it will consider it.

Pharma companies argue that IP isn’t the real challenge, saying that there’s limited technical capacity to scale up manufacturing. Bill Gates made the same argument when he talked to Fast Company last year—and because of the clout that the Gates Foundation has in the world of global health, countries moved to support COVAX, a mechanism for negotiating lower prices for vaccines for the developing world, rather than another program at the World Health Organization designed to push pharma companies to transfer their technology to other manufacturers. It’s true that making a vaccine is more complicated than making a drug, and involves a complex transfer of technology from original company. It also requires a complex supply chain: Pfizer, for example, says that it works with 86 suppliers in 19 countries to get the 280 components needed for its vaccine. But removing intellectual property barriers is a necessary first step to dramatically scaling up production. Some global factories say that they have room to start manufacturing as soon as the tech can be transferred.

Drug companies also say that if they share their intellectual property, it will undermine the incentive to innovate in the future. But much of the innovation happened outside company walls: mRNA vaccines owe a debt to academic research, and the U.S. government poured billions into vaccine research and development. The Moderna vaccine was developed in partnership with the National Institutes of Health. “An enormous amount of public money has gone into the development of these vaccines, and that also means that the commercial licenses for these products need to look very different,” Ellen ‘t Hoen, a Dutch public health advocate, said in an earlier interview.

The U.S. government can also help fund new manufacturing capacity. PrEP4All, a nonprofit focused on access to HIV prevention and treatment that has also been advocating for global COVID vaccine access, has analyzed what is needed to dramatically scale up production, and says that the U.S. could build facilities with capacity to vaccinate the entire world—16 billion doses, with each dose costing $2—for $4 billion, less than the country has been spending each day on COVID relief. (The organization was inspired in part by past work that the U.S. did to expand global access to AIDS treatment.) “The COVID relief bill that passed in March has $16 billion that was allocated for manufacturing scale-ups,” says James Krellenstein, executive director and a co-founder of PrEP4All. “And that’s sort of sitting in the Biden administration’s coffers right now.”