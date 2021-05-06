Plant-based meat companies need to stop fighting each other and fight industrial agriculture instead

Despite whatever preconceptions you might have of plant-based food and the people who eat it as hippy-dippy peace and love types, in business the vegan food industry shows its teeth.

If you’re someone who watches this industry, you already know that brand competition can sometimes be a little less than friendly. Earlier this year, U.K. brand Meatless Farm put out an ad campaign that attacked competing brand Quorn practically by name—the “Make it Meatless, not Quorny” slogan is difficult to interpret as anything else. You might also remember when Lightlife published an open letter in The New York Times and Wall Street Journal last year criticizing Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods for supposedly using fillers, GMOs, and synthetic ingredients. Both brands struck back: Beyond released a statement clarifying that their products actually don’t use GMOs or synthetic additives, and Impossible questioned the legitimacy of judging a product’s health on the number of ingredients it contains.

Competition is the basis of capitalism: it pushes companies to serve customers better by putting out higher quality products at lower prices than their competitors. But one has to wonder whether this kind of infighting is actually benefiting the plant-based market or whether it’s only serving to undermine the collective goal of moving towards a world where fewer animal products are consumed.

Arguably, it’s pretty counterproductive.

Let’s keep in mind that it is industrial animal agriculture that is decimating the environment, exacerbating climate change, perpetrating horrific animal abuse on factory farms, and selling the public tantalizingly cheap and unhealthy products—some of which are known carcinogens. When plant-based meat companies spend capital on criticizing other plant-based meat companies, this potentially both damages both the profits of the opposing company and the reputation of the accuser. The plant-based meat sector as a whole suffers, and the conventional meat producers get off scot free.

It makes no sense to spend time squabbling over nearly identical products when we could be focusing our collective efforts on calling out the role factory farming plays in several of the most pressing issues plaguing our society. Luckily, representatives for Impossible Foods have stated that the company doesn’t consider other plant-based brands to be their competition, rather aiming to convert customers of conventional meat brands. In an interview with Yahoo! Finance, Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown said, “Beyond Meat is not our competition, and I wish them nothing but success.” According to The Motley Fool, “This sentiment is echoed by Beyond Meat. When registering to go public, the company listed animal-protein competitors like Cargill, Hormel Foods, and Tyson Foods ahead of any plant-based player.”