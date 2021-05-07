The link between mental health and financial literacy for Gen Z

Open any newspaper and you will see a jarring disconnect. Headlines continue to draw attention to women and young people still struggling with the impact the global pandemic has had on our overall well-being. Just this past week a new poll revealed that a quarter of all women report being financially worse off now than they were a year ago and eight in ten now report feeling “weighed down by job and money stress.” Young people are reporting record levels of depression and anxiety and women have lost enough employment to set us back a generation .

Meanwhile, flip to the financial pages and you’ll see celebrations of the stock market reaching new highs and positive promise of economic growth. So if boom times really do lie ahead, how can we keep women from missing out?

As the president of one of the most prominent women’s colleges in the country, as well as a cognitive scientist and educator, I’ve been paying close attention to how women have been carrying disproportionate burdens of anxiety and stress due to the pandemic. Lately, as I’ve turned my attention to mentoring this year’s graduating class as they search for jobs and enter the working world, I’m struck by the very real relationship between mental health and financial and professional well-being.

Women have reported greater financial anxiety than men since before COVID-19 hit. We still earn less than men doing the same jobs. Pandemic or not, we are likelier to be unpaid caregivers for children and aging or ill loved ones. And of course the United States is the only rich nation in the world that guarantees no paid time for adopting or giving birth to a child, leaving most of us scrambling for a way to cover maternity leave.

But some roots of financial stress start earlier in our lives. As a researcher, my colleagues and I found that girls especially start experiencing anxiety about numbers and math in elementary school. Unchecked, this anxiety around math can lead to avoidance of everyday situations using math, including money management. Amazingly, new research found that even among STEM graduates, women demonstrate less confidence in their abilities than their male counterparts, which in turn contributes to the gender pay gap in these fields.

In fact, about one-third of the financial literacy gap can be boiled down to a lack of confidence among women in their own financial knowledge. Building this confidence can and should start at a young age. Something as simple as parents involving their daughters in counting out dollars and cents or having active discussions around the financial discussions of the day can help girls see the world of finance as something not only boys do.