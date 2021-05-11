How to foster human connection in a hybrid workforce

As more and more employees get vaccinated and life slowly returns to normal-ish, it’s clear that remote or hybrid work is here to stay, even as some employees return to the office. Many employees prefer working remotely —and are more productive doing so—prompting companies like Dropbox and Twitter to embrace remote-work-first policies and Microsoft and Facebook to announce more flexibility. But with this seismic shift comes a big risk: loneliness and disconnection remains.

Lonely employees may cost U.S. companies up to $406 billion a year, and research by Cigna shows that lonely employees have 45% lower productivity, twice the amount of missed days at work, a higher risk of turnover, and 12% lower quality of work. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly two-thirds of Americans reported feeling lonely, and 80% of Gen-Z and 70% of millennials were lonely. During the pandemic, loneliness among young adults, as well as mothers of young children, has become even more severe.

One cure for loneliness is friendship and belonging at work. According to data from BetterUp, employees who experience high-levels of belonging have a 56% increase in job performance, a 50% drop in turnover risk, a 75% reduction in sick days, and a 167% increase in employer promoter score. These benefits result in an annual savings of $52 million for a 10,000-person company.

Here are four ways to foster belonging in a remote or hybrid workforce:

Foster friendship at work

Be more intentional about connecting your employees and making the remote workplace a place where friendships can thrive. According to Gallup, employees who have a best friend at work are seven times more engaged. Employees who have a best friend at work are six points less lonely on the UCLA Loneliness Scale. Facilitate more one-on-ones, so employees have a chance to get vulnerable with each other and connect outside of a large Zoom setting. Create a culture of personal and professional mentorship, where employees are constantly sharing new learnings and opportunities for growth. Empathize with how hard it must be for new employees, especially younger employees, to start a new job, without being in the office or meeting new colleagues in-person for months at a time. Assign new employees a mentor or an “onboarding guide,” so they have someone to connect with during the challenging experience of onboarding remotely. Whenever possible, provide virtual team-building opportunities, encourage play, games, and creative curiosity, and remember that friendship and fun can be part of the workday.

Ritualize human connection

Encourage personal check-ins at the start of meetings, so folks can share about what’s going on in their lives, empathize with each other’s situations, and learn more about one another. When technology is used to make meaningful connections, not just to assign more tasks, employees are four points less lonely on the UCLA Loneliness Scale. As friendship expert Shasta Nelson writes in The Business of Friendship, “Friendship = Positivity + Consistency + Vulnerability.” Ritualizing opportunities for personal sharing, frequent feedback, and praise are essential to building human connection in the workplace. Whether it’s a Slack channel dedicated to giving people praise on recent projects, ending meetings with shout-outs and affirmations, or Gratitude Fridays, making these rituals part of the daily calendar will help create a culture of support and collaboration. When employees have more phone calls and in-person conversations with their colleagues, they are less lonely at work.