At this elegant new hospital, the doctors were the designers

Tambacounda Hospital in eastern Senegal is an essential public facility. Serving a rural region that spans multiple countries in West Africa, the hospital sees 20,000 patients a year. But with little funding and overstretched resources, the hospital’s buildings struggled to keep up with that demand.

To help improve conditions there, the design-focused Josef and Anni Albers Foundation funded the design and construction of a new maternity and pediatric hospital building. Designed pro bono by Basel-based architect Manuel Herz, the curving brick facility was built by local contractors for just $2 million. It’s a significant upgrade.

“In lieu of incubators, they were using a discarded refrigerator tray with ordinary lightbulbs on top of it for heat,” says Nicholas Fox Weber, executive director of the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation, of the conditions of the hospital before the new building. “You didn’t want a woman in early labor to be right next to a woman in the very late stages of labor who in turn was right next to a woman with a small baby who in turn was next to a woman who had lost her baby. Everybody was packed in like that.”

“One day I just thought, ‘People don’t need to live this way. Can’t we do better?'” Weber says.

He’d been traveling to Senegal for nearly 20 years, and had created a Senegal-focused arm of the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation, called Le Korsa, to assist local doctors in the region with funding and medical supplies. When he was visiting the hospital about four years ago, he decided Le Korsa could do much more to help. So the foundation launched a design competition for a new maternity and pediatric building.

One of the designers invited to participate was Manuel Herz, who has worked in Africa for years. “When I started to participate in the competition, I had my doubts, to be frank,” Herz says. “Is it correct for me as an architect based in Basel or any of the other architects participating in this competition to provide a design quote-unquote-solution for a region they had never really been to, for doctors and patients they had never spoken to, for a context that they are very unfamiliar with?”