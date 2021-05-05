advertisement
advertisement
  • 12:14 pm

Peloton Tread recall: What to do if you have a treadmill in your house right now

CEO John Foley issued an apology for the company’s defiant response to concerns about product safety.

Peloton Tread recall: What to do if you have a treadmill in your house right now
[Photos: Peloton]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The other pedal has dropped at Peloton.

advertisement
advertisement

After initially refusing to recall its Tread+ treadmill over safety concerns, the connected fitness company has now agreed to recall all of its Tread treadmills.

Peloton announced the reversal on Wednesday in a joint statement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).   

Anyone who has a Peloton Tread or Tread+ is being asked to stop using it immediately and contact the company. Customers who want to return the treadmill will be offered a full refund. Peloton has also agreed to stop selling the products in the United States, according to the announcement.

It’s a devastating blow for a firm that had been heavily capitalizing on the closure of gyms and a boom in at-home exercise during the pandemic, riding a wave of rapid growth to its first billion-dollar quarter in February.

In midday trading on Wednesday, Peloton shares were down almost 15%. The company’s stock has been on a downward slope since last month, when the CPSC first warned of 39 incidents in which small children or pets were injured by a Peloton treadmill. At least one child died.

advertisement

At the time of the CPSC’s announcement, Peloton CEO John Foley was defiant, calling its press release “inaccurate and misleading.” In a follow-up statement today, a more contrite Foley agreed that the recall was the right decision.

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+,” Foley said. “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.”

You can read the full announcement here.

About the author

Christopher Zara is a senior staff news editor for Fast Company and obsessed with media, technology, business, culture, and theater. Before coming to FastCo News, he was a deputy editor at International Business Times, a theater critic for Newsweek, and managing editor of Show Business magazine

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life