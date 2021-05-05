Peloton Tread recall: What to do if you have a treadmill in your house right now

After initially refusing to recall its Tread+ treadmill over safety concerns, the connected fitness company has now agreed to recall all of its Tread treadmills.

Peloton announced the reversal on Wednesday in a joint statement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Anyone who has a Peloton Tread or Tread+ is being asked to stop using it immediately and contact the company. Customers who want to return the treadmill will be offered a full refund. Peloton has also agreed to stop selling the products in the United States, according to the announcement.

It’s a devastating blow for a firm that had been heavily capitalizing on the closure of gyms and a boom in at-home exercise during the pandemic, riding a wave of rapid growth to its first billion-dollar quarter in February.

In midday trading on Wednesday, Peloton shares were down almost 15%. The company’s stock has been on a downward slope since last month, when the CPSC first warned of 39 incidents in which small children or pets were injured by a Peloton treadmill. At least one child died.