Oakley’s Kato are sunglasses like you’ve never seen before

Thank Michael Jordan, at least in part. When The Last Dance premiered in 2020, and we saw footage of the GOAT wearing classic Oakley Romeo frames , classic Oakleys came back in a big way (it didn’t hurt that ’90s nostalgia was already well underway). But Oakley doesn’t want to settle for issuing vintage rereleases. Its vice president of design Nick Garfias spent over a decade as a creative lead at Mercedes-Benz. And just as in the car industry, he wants performance eyewear to always be pushing design somewhere new.

Premiering for the U.S. Olympic team this summer, the Kato is the company’s latest, boldest statement in eyewear. Priced at $276, the Kato is a remix of high-wrap glasses—a style of glasses designed for athletes—with a single seamless lens that wraps around your face to provide maximum field of view. Unlike any other glasses we’ve seen, it covers not just your eyes but the top of your nose, too.

That lens is literally molded to wrap around your beak. That means Kato is as much a pair of glasses as it is a thin mask for the top half of your face.

This avant-garde design was born from an even more fantastical concept. “We thought literally of the image of fabric, or some kind of film going over your face and cloaking your face,” says Garfias. “How do we get as close to the face as possible without [building] contacts?”

To get close to your skin, the glasses have no frame. Instead, the upper lip of the lens has been molded with an integrated bar, which curves over the top lip of the glasses, providing a rigid structure. (Previous high-wrap Oakleys don’t have this lip, and the glasses flex more as a result.)

The closer that the lens can be to your face, the wider your field of view, and the easier it is to see without lens distortion. A close fit is also less likely to shake on your face during activity. But if the glasses fit too close, they will trap steam on your face, and any impact would be more likely to injure the athlete’s face. So Kato is fit to live a few millimeters off your skin, with adjustments that could allow it to fit the faces of people from around the globe. And that was especially difficult given the nose.