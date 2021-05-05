Here are the best Cinco de Mayo 2021 freebies and deals

Happy Cinco de Mayo everyone! The May 5 holiday officially celebrates the May 5, 1862 Battle of Puebla, where the Mexican army defeated the French. But in the 21st century, Cinco de Mayo has become a day to celebrate Mexican culture in general, especially outside of the country.
In pre-COVID-19 times, countries all over the world held Cinco de Mayo festivals, but this year, as with last, you’ll be hard-pressed to find them. However, that doesn’t mean that brands still aren’t celebrating. Here’s a roundup of the best Cinco de Mayo 2021 freebies and deals we’ve found so far.
- 7-Eleven: 7Rewards members can get four free bite-sized tacos and a small Slurpee drink for $1.
- Blaze Pizza: Get a mini bottle of Tajín when you order a pizza (first 50,000 customers only).
- Chili’s: Chili’s is offering $5 margaritas.
- Chipotle: The chain is giving away 250,000 buy-one-get-one-free coupon codes when you play its trivia game online. The company is also giving away five $500 Chipotle gift cards to the last five people who comment “last” on the company’s Cinco de Mayo post on its Instagram page by 5:55 p.m. ET.
- Chuy’s: Tequila Floaters are just $1 all day.
- Del Taco: Spend $3 or more via the chain’s app and get a free CrunchTada (CrunchTada Tostada, Queso Beef CrunchTada or the Chicken Guacamole CrunchTada).
- El Pollo Loco: Get five Tacos al Carbon for the price of two.
- Hungry Howie’s: Get a medium one-topping pizza for just $5.55 when using the promo code CINCO.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: All orders will earn you five times the rewards points.
- Taco John’s: Get five soft tacos for just $5.55.
- WaBa Grill: Get free avocado topping on all entrees.