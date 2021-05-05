Here are the best Cinco de Mayo 2021 freebies and deals

Happy Cinco de Mayo everyone! The May 5 holiday officially celebrates the May 5, 1862 Battle of Puebla, where the Mexican army defeated the French. But in the 21st century, Cinco de Mayo has become a day to celebrate Mexican culture in general, especially outside of the country.

In pre-COVID-19 times, countries all over the world held Cinco de Mayo festivals, but this year, as with last, you’ll be hard-pressed to find them. However, that doesn’t mean that brands still aren’t celebrating. Here’s a roundup of the best Cinco de Mayo 2021 freebies and deals we’ve found so far.