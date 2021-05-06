Asian American leaders share their vision for a more equitable future

May marks the beginning of Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month. May was chosen to commemorate when the first Japanese immigrants arrived in the U.S. in May 1843. The month is also the anniversary marking the finish of the transcontinental railroad, which was completed mainly by Chinese immigrants in May 1869.

To celebrate this month, Fast Company spoke with Emily Chang and Peter Pham, two Asian American business leaders, to share their experiences. Chang is CEO of China at McCann World Group; Pham is a founder of Science, an incubator for startups. During an interview for “The Work in Progress” video series, the pair discuss their struggles in both their work and personal lives, along with the unique tensions Asian Americans face throughout their lives and in light of recent hate crimes.

WATCH: Asian business leaders on how we can all combat AAPI hate

Chang, who works mainly in China but spent time developing her career in the U.S., says violence toward Asian people in recent weeks and since the beginning of the pandemic is frightening and stirs up emotions of disgust: “I’m offended. I think that’s the word that comes to mind. Everything offends my spirit, the things that we’re seeing.”

She also recounts times where she encountered racial stereotyping and hate from others, including recently when she was harassed on the street in Seattle while walking with her daughter. Chang used the moment to demonstrate there can be opportunities to set a good example and perhaps educate others by acting courageously and with generosity. “My first reaction is to protect my kid, is to put her on the other side of the street and just keep walking. But what is that teaching her? How are we being intentional in this moment to extract the maximum value for everybody involved?”

In the exchange, the harasser walked on but the opportunity for Chang to shape the moment for her daughter, who grew up predominantly in Asia, was worthwhile. “It could have ended a number of different ways, so sometimes you have to be a little brave and say, ‘I’m going to go see where this takes me.’ But I do feel like it left an impression with my kid. And maybe, hopefully, it left a little bit of an impression with [the harasser].”