Time to get rid of your ugly AC: This high-design air conditioner is sleek and powerful

Windmill wants to solve one of summer’s most intractable problems: the blight of ugly air conditioners. The New York-based startup launched in 2020 with a 10,000-person waitlist for its $395 smart AC, a sleek window unit that has more in common, design-wise, with Apple’s HomePods than the hulking air conditioners of yore. The first run of units sold out within 48 hours.

Windmill’s Wi-Fi-enabled air conditioners are back in stock and ready to tackle that backlog of customers—and then some. The brand sells direct to consumers, and now at Home Depot and P.C. Richard & Son.

Founded by Ryan Figlia and brothers Mike and Danny Mayer, Windmill set out to update the traditional AC for the 21st century, designing a more aesthetic, environmentally savvy, smart-device-compatible machine. Figlia represents the third generation of AC innovators in his family, while Mike Mayer comes from the world of startups, having been part of the inaugural class of Andrew Yang’s Venture for America. The three joined forces when they attempted to revive an abandoned AC unit in Danny Mayer’s New York apartment.

The AC they came up with is matte white with soft, curved edges and cane-like grates across its front. It can be controlled and programmed for three cool and three fan settings via the Windmill app, a small remote, or on the machine’s top buttons: a white LED digital display that fades away after it’s been set.

The machine arrives preassembled; the only big task is securing it into the window and then sizing and snapping in the included insulation panels over the accordion side curtains for a seamless look. The company partners with TaskRabbit for installations (starting at $40).

It took less than 30 minutes to get my 60-pound Windmill AC through the door and into my tiny brownstone window. It’s now humming along and looking great. The unit is exceptionally quiet, and I haven’t had any issues with it drowning out music or TV or when I’m speaking on a Zoom call. It pumps out 8,300 BTU, which cooled my extremely sunny (read: sweltering) 250-square-foot, split-level living room just fine within a few minutes. (It’s recommended for rooms up to 350 square feet.)