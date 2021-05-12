These three effortless, clean beauty brands were a hit during the pandemic—and are perfect for the reopened world

advertisement advertisement

Throughout pandemic, we saw many of our routines transform and evolve: our 9-to-5’s, our childcare, our social lives — and, of course, our self-care. Last May, McKinsey reported an influx of consumers seeking DIY beauty solutions — at-home hair color, nail care, et al — while cosmetics (except eye makeup) saw a dip in sales. Still, the firm predicted momentum and innovation in the DTC makeup industry continuing post-Covid, thanks to consumers’ support of the intertwining of beauty and wellness — a la “‘self-care Sunday’ or a swipe of lipstick before a Zoom meeting.”

advertisement

advertisement

Some makeup brands have already nuzzled into this sweet spot — easy, skin-forward, clean products that tick both beauty and wellness checkboxes. As we re-enter the world, re-adjusting lifestyles and priorities, it’s not just, ‘does this makeup look good?’ but ‘does it make me feel good, too?’ And while the clean beauty scene is flush with options, we went on the hunt for go-to brands that are creative, good for the environment and your skin, and just work really, really well. Here are three new brands we reached for again and again throughout the pandemic. Count on them for fresh color, zero-fuss applications, and formulations you can feel good about. Tower 28

In March, Tower 28 went TikTok viral after beauty influencer Haley Pham called their ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly her $14 “lip injections.” (I, too, own Coconut and can corroborate this claim.) The brand launched in April 2019, when founder Amy Liu (a vet of Kate Somerville, Smashbox, and Josie Maran) set out to develop super clean, US-made formulas made especially for sensitive skin. Her SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray is a $28 4 oz. pH-balancing, hypochlorous acid spritzer with the National Eczema Association stamp of approval — it works wonders after workouts, after the shower, and over and under makeup. The rest of Tower 28’s line — including the 100% colorless SuperDew Highlighter Balm ($18) and shimmery, silicone-free Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer ($20) — abides by the association’s guidelines and their own strict ingredient Blacklist, banning the likes of harmful additives, preservatives, and both synthetic and natural fragrance.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement