  • 6:41 pm

21 high school and college graduation gifts they’ll actually use

Skip the fancy fountain pen and get your graduate one of these fun, useful, unique gifts instead

[Photos: courtesy Framebridge; Click and Grow; Paravel; Canva; Cuyana; Fatboy; Great Jones; Loftie; Everlane; Bloomscape]

With distance learning and missed milestones, your senior’s final semesters may have been tough ones. Whether you’re hoping to prep them for the “real world,” splurge on useful tech, or get them an heirloom to remember, we’ve gathered the best graduation gifts for college and high school students throwing their (virtual) caps in the air. This has been a school year like no other, so congratulate your new grad with an extraordinary gift. 

Alo Moves Subscription

Keep them moving with Alo Moves’ extensive library of high-energy and totally chill fitness classes. Ranging from yoga flows in Tahoe to chakra-cleansing sound baths for the ultimate zen.

$199|Buy Now
Atoll iSUP Package

Whether they’re on summer break before heading to more schooling or enjoying a few weeks before starting their first job, they’ll love getting out on the water on Atoll’s inflatable paddle boards. Each full-size board weighs about 21 lbs and inflates in a matter of minutes.

$799|Buy Now
Aurate Diamond Signet Ring

Every one of Aurate’s made-to-order pieces is designed to be well-loved in this lifetime and its next. This modern take on a classic signet is chic, not stuffy, and has just the right amount of sparkle.

$490|Buy Now
Bloomscape Bromeliad Aechmea Pink

Add some life into their new home — an easy-care bromeliad blooms big and stays resilient. Just like them.

$65|Buy Now
Canva Pro Membership

The ultimate do-everything beginners’ design platform — for pro-worthy resumes, presentations, social media graphics, and any other creative project that comes their way.

$120|Buy Now
Click and Grow Smart Garden

This low-maintenance tabletop garden basically takes care of itself. Then, it serves as a constant reminder to eat their greens.

$199|Buy Now
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Like the ultimate toaster oven, this Cuisinart air fryer plays double-duty without hogging too much counter space. Toast in the AM. Fries in the PM.

$365|Buy Now
Cuyana Large Leather Backpack

Cuyana’s sustainable Italian leather looks luxurious and can take them from class to job interview. Bonus: it’s sized to fit an up to 15” laptop, so they’ll always be prepared.

$395|Buy Now
Everlane Mac Coat

For job interviews, formal events, and well, any time it rains — Everlane’s stylish mac coat is a perennial classic they’ll have for years to come.

$130|Buy Now
Fellow Pour-Over Social Kit

Preserve their coffee rituals (and caffeine consumption) with Fellow’s sleek pour-over kit featuring a Stagg electric kettle and carafe kit.

$229|Buy Now
Fitbit Sense

Fitbit’s Sense smart watch will keep them moving, getting a good night’s sleep and remind them to take a breather. Basically it’s you, but a watch.

$299|Buy Now
Framebridge Diploma Frames

Framebridge takes the fuss out of getting their diploma preserved and ready to show off. Each custom frame is made-to-order and can be presented as a digital preview for your new grad while you wait for the real deal to arrive.

$85|Buy Now
Great Jones Fry Family

Great Jones might be best known for their extremely Instagrammable Dutch Ovens, but this non-stick skillet set is just as coveted and (cough) probably more practical.

$125|Buy Now
Jabra 85t Headphones

These noise-cancelling earbuds from Jabra are made for working out, listening to music, or Zooming into class. Plus, they’re engravable.

$230|Buy Now
Loftie Alarm Clock

Complete with built-in bedtime stories, sound baths, and a library of ambient noise, this smart little alarm clock allows them to unplug before bed without losing the bells and whistles of technology.

$139|Buy Now
Milk Bar Assorted Truffle Box

A decadent snack drawer upgrade to get them through weekends, study breaks, and any time they need a pick-me-up.

$42|Buy Now
Our Place Set the Table set

Grown up plates for grown up dinners — or for spoonfuls of mac and cheese. We won’t tell.

$120|Buy Now
Parachute Linen Starter Bundle

Give their linens a refresh. Dorm rooms, first apartments—either way, they spend third of their life in bed. Time to upgrade.

$536|Buy Now
Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus

Paravel’s stylish, retro-inspired luggage is made from recyclable and sustainable materials — plus, the brand offsets all carbon emissions from the product’s creation and delivery, including your first trip.

$275|Buy Now
RadCity

Your grad can travel seamlessly between bike lanes and bike paths for up to 45 miles with one charge of Rad Power Bikes’ intuitive rides.

$1599|Buy Now
Therabody Wave Duo

Prep them to tackle tech neck and other aches and pains with a packable, petite vibrating roller from massage pros at Therabody.

$99|Buy Now
WHOOP strap + Membership

Whoop’s fitness tracker will keep them connected to their fitness and wellness habits — but also their loved ones. The membership allows users to create teams, compare habits, and maybe get a little competitive, no matter where they are.

$30|Buy Now

