Nintendo’s Game Builder Garage teaches your kid to code

No company has left a bigger mark on the way video games are made than Nintendo. Now, Nintendo has a plan to teach the next generation of game makers.

Game Builder Garage is Nintendo’s first game that promises to teach some of the earliest fundamentals in coding. By going through seven foolproof lessons, Game Builder Garage teaches you how to program seven different games including a side scrolling platformer (think Mario), a space shooter, and a kart racer. Gamebuilder’s Garage turns complicated coding concepts into cute characters, and a simple connect-the-dots UI. Nintendo imagines the game for middle schoolers, but from what I see, a sharp grade schooler might be able to handle it, too.

Coding toys and games are a dime a dozen, from robot and hardware kits like Sphero and Kano to countless connected apps and even board games. But there is little evidence that these games do much to teach coding.

The refreshing approach about Game Builder Garage is, even if your child doesn’t walk away with some superpower to program on their own, the experience is both challenging and satisfying in its own right. Ultimately, players create games that they want to play, and get a more fundamental understanding of how games themselves work. They might not “learn to code,” but will learn to appreciate the process of making games.

The core building elements inside Game Builder Garage are cartoon personalities called Nodons (a play on the coded “node“). These Nodons are characters that talk in speech bubbles to tell you what to do next. They also have their own actions and functions built in, which appear as a little list beneath them.

If you want to bring a character into the game, you pull a character Nodon into your workspace. If you want to allow that character to run or jump, you pull a controller Nodon into the workspace. And then you just drag your finger from one Nodon to the other, to make your character jump when you hit a button.