Ancient Greeks and Romans got a surprising number of things right about the spread of disease

From packed train carriages to busy shopping centers, being crammed together in often poorly ventilated spaces had become so normal that it has taken us a long time to get used to social distancing . But our ancient ancestors were much more used to using airflow and space to guard against disease. Indeed, ancient Greek and Roman doctors got a surprising number of things right in this sense—even if the thinking behind their remedies was very far from what we know about how disease spreads today.

Ancient Mediterranean societies had a developed understanding of the importance of airflow for public health. Public buildings and entire cities were designed in a way that minimized stagnant air. In this sense, we could learn a thing or two from the ancients as the pandemic encourages people to rethink how we design towns and buildings to help limit the spread of infectious diseases.

These ancient designs were based on four qualities: hot, cold, wet, and dry. These qualities were thought to correspond to four “humors”: blood, phlegm, black bile, and yellow bile, and to four elements: air, water, fire, and earth—all of which were believed to influence the body and its emotions.

The Roman author, architect, and civil engineer, Marcus Vitruvius Pollio, commonly known as Vitruvius, described the importance of airflow in his work On Architecture. He advises building a city on an elevated point that is temperate and not near a swamp. He is wary that a morning breeze could displace damp air and mosquitoes from the swamp to a city, which could in turn cause, in modern terms, infectious disease.

Vitruvius goes on to say that the same principles apply to building theaters. He describes how a lack of airflow can be a problem in such enclosed spaces and how prolonged exposure to hot, stagnant air can cause disease:

When the sun shines full upon the rounded part of it, the air, being shut up in the curved enclosure and unable to circulate, stays there and becomes heated; and getting glowing hot it burns up, dries out, and impairs the fluids of the human body.

Today, the four-humor concept has been superseded by modern medicine—we now know Vitruvius’s above explanation for how fevers originate to be incorrect. But we still use some of the related terminology today, for example, when we talk about the common cold or describe someone as hot-tempered or humorous. And the four qualities of hot, cold, wet, and dry are still relevant when thinking about our health and the environments we live in.