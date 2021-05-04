May the Fourth be with you: these are the top mobile games to download on Star Wars Day

It’s one of the best days of the year again—if you’re a Star Wars fan. That’s because it’s May 4 aka “May the Fourth” aka Star Wars Day. The unofficial holiday, which is officially blessed by Disney, usually sees the release of new Star Wars content. Last year it was an eight-part docuseries on The Mandalorian; this year it’s the release of the first episode of the new animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

This is the journey of an unlikely few. Meet Star Wars: @TheBadBatch when the Original Series starts streaming May the 4th on @DisneyPlus. #TheBadBatch pic.twitter.com/CdTEUzTC5w — Star Wars (@starwars) May 3, 2021

But Star Wars Day doesn’t only see fans flocking to Disney Plus to binge on new content. As mobile data and analytics firm App Annie reveals in a new report, in the days prior to Star Wars Day, Star Wars gaming apps see a huge boost in downloads, cumulating with a massive boost in downloads on May 4.

As you can see from the chart above, Star Wars game downloads spiked immediately around Star Wars Day. As App Annie notes, Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga saw over 14,000 downloads on May 4, 2020. That’s ten times its average of 1,400 daily downloads the week before. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens also got a massive boost in downloads, surging 190%, while role-playing game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes saw more downloads on May 4, 2020 than on any other day over the surrounding two months.

In short, unofficial holidays surrounding popular IP can be very good for app download numbers.

App Annie’s full list of the top Star Wars games from last year’s Star Wars Day is linked below. May the Fourth be with you!