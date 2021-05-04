Madewell designed a lightweight, hemp denim line for the summer—and I’m totally in love

If you’re like me and avoiding real jeans and pants like the plague, wondering how to dip your toe back into normality while also re-embracing potentially stiff, constricting cotton, I’m happy to report a happy medium. Madewell’s newly released Summerweight Denim has arrived, with a hemp-cotton blend that is so soft, so subtly stretchy, and while they’re super comfortable to lounge in, they still have functional hardware and pockets.

The new collection is made from a hemp denim that results in a more resilient, breathable jean that’s full of character without the extra heft. Four of the brand’s classic denim fits—the 10″ High-Rise Skinny Crop, the Perfect Vintage Jean, the Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean, and the High-Rise Boyjean—will debut in the new hemp materials, alongside a pair of high-rise shorts, a welt-pocket denim jacket, and a pleated mini skirt. Prices will range from $69.50 to $135.

There’s a lot to love about fashion brands switching to hemp: it’s naturally absorbent and three times stronger than cotton alone, so you won’t wind up with bagged knees or a stretched-out waistband after a full day of wear.

Plus, it’s better for the environment. Hemp harvesting and production has a lower carbon footprint, requires less water use, and its denim doesn’t rely on harmful chemical processing to create a textured, rough-spun look. In fact, it gives built-in-character that gets better with every wear.

“Us denim heads love that,” explained Mary Pierson, Madewell’s Senior Vice President of Denim Design. “Each time you wash it and you can see it come to life. It gives you more surface texture, more interest.”

Pierson likened the use of hemp to”the new generation of linen,” for its yarn character and cooling, moisture-wicking properties. Hemp denim, she added, is also UV protectant—which is not only great for the wearer, but for the material, protecting against fading and yellowing from sun exposure.