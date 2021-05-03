Child tax credits and stimulus checks for 2021 are not confusing with these handy calculators

The helpful people at Omni Calculator have struck again, this time with a Child Tax Credit Calculator . Rather than wasting your precious mind on parsing the income thresholds of the American Rescue Plan Act, you can simply type in your numbers and see how much to expect from Uncle Sam this year.

The calculator is one of several pandemic options that Omni has created in recent months, with the aim of saving you from complex legislation lingo and loopholes. It follows Omni’s calculators for the second and third stimulus checks.

Signed into law in March, the American Rescue Plan expanded the child tax credit in numerous ways. Families who claim it can receive up to $3,000 per child age 6 to 17 this tax year.

We are fans of Omni, which creates hundreds of calculators ranging from the wonky (see the Price Elasticity of Demand Calculator and the Cobb-Douglass Production Function Calculator) to the practical, such as how much you’ll save by paying your mortgage biweekly, how much meat to buy for a barbecue, what style bikini best fits your shape, and how long you’ll need to date to meet an ideal boo.