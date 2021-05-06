Why Netflix is betting on ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ to launch its own comic-book universe

When Netflix acquired the comic-book publisher Millarworld in 2017 for a reported $50 million to $100 million, Mark Millar, the company’s founder and president—as well as the author of titles such as Kick-Ass , Wanted , and Chosen —knew exactly what project he’d tackle first. “Our first priority was Jupiter’s Legacy ,” he wrote in a blog post on Netflix’s site on Thursday, May 6, referring to his 2013 comic book about a multigenerational family of superheroes. He went on to say that he and his wife Lucy, the company’s CEO, “had flirted with the idea of a movie, but Netflix afforded us the chance to make this adaptation as big and deep as it needed to be.”

The result is an eight-episode first season that drops on Netflix on May 7. The moodily-lit, drama-action series stars Josh Duhamel as a middle-aged patriarch of a family of caped crusaders who deal with the kind of family strife normal people do: kids who feel they can’t live up to their over-achieving parents, sibling rivalries, and too much wine at the family dinner table. Think Superman meets The Big Chill. Or, as is often the case with the stories dreamed up by Millar, a Scottish scribe who’s an alumnus of Marvel and DC Comics: What if? In this case: What if two superheroes got married and had kids? What would that be like?

For Netflix, Jupiter’s Legacy is more than just a new, cool series that the platform hopes will entertain its 200 million-plus global subscribers and inspire others to join them. The show is the streamer’s latest attempt to build another original franchise along the lines of its sci-fi mega hit, Stranger Things—that anomalous, culture-rocking show that resonated long after its initial appearance in people’s new content rows. Indeed, as Netflix is forced to fend off increasing competition from the likes of Disney Plus and HBO Max, it is looking for more of this kind of “event content,” as co-CEO Ted Sarandos put it on the company’s latest earnings call. Founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings elaborated further. “The thing that many studios are able to do is create great franchises,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in September. “We’re making great progress on that with Stranger Things and other properties, but compared to Harry Potter and Star Wars, we’ve got a long way to go.”

Comic book adaptations—with their built-in fan bases, dude appeal (as opposed to the female audiences who flock to series like The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale), and ability to expand and drive other titles in the way that Marvel and DC’s cinematic universes do–can help mightily in this endeavor. The strategy has worked well already with series like The Umbrella Academy and helps explain the company’s recent, five-year deal with Sony to become the streaming home of its films, including Marvel’s Venom and the Spider-Verse sequel. The most attractive part of that deal is arguably Netflix’s ability to create original works using Sony intellectual property.

Netflix is upfront about the IP grab that Millarworld presents. Peter Friedlander, VP of original series as well as head of Netflix’s spectacle and event television department—a department that materialized last fall—said of the Millarworld acquisition: “Knowing Mark had this wealth of both existing IP that hadn’t been explored and characters that hadn’t been brought to life—we saw that opportunity and knew we had an audience for it.”

The hope now is to keep rolling out that IP. In his blog post, Millar also announced that other Millarworld titles were moving ahead at Netflix, including The Magic Order, a live-action sci-fi series whose development had been delayed last year in part due to the pandemic; American Jesus, a series that will have both English and Spanish dialogue; a film version of Reborn to be directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) and produced by Sandra Bullock and Vertigo Entertainment; and an anime series based on Super Crooks.