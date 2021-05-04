Why productive employees benefit from financial agency (not just high salaries)

Does money buy happiness? Philosophers have debated this question for centuries. But a better question for organizations might be “How does money buy happiness?” Regardless of how much any job pays, no organization benefits from stressed-out employees.

Money is not an end itself, of course, but if directed at the right outcomes, it provides people with more choices and more freedom. And those choices determine the quality of their lives.

The perception that you have more than enough money to do what you want to do has three times the impact of your income on your overall well-being.

Interdependence of the well-being elements

None of the well-being elements operates independently—especially financial well-being. Consider these findings: One study found that 45% of Americans report living “paycheck to paycheck.” Employees who are troubled by their finances are twice as likely to be in poor health as those who declare themselves financially “unworried.” They also report higher stress levels, more absences, and lower levels of engagement.

Employers should take this to heart. Although you may feel that you offer generous pay and benefits, your employees may be suffering from financial stress that is ultimately affecting their health and performance at work. Offering employees financial advice and resources not only supports engagement—it shows that you care about their well-being, demonstrated by our research.

Gallup found that the amount of money someone will change jobs for depends on their engagement and career well-being. People will change jobs for increases in income, but their desire to move on isn’t entirely driven by money. Actively disengaged workers will change jobs for almost any raise, while the majority of engaged workers would require more than a 20% raise to leave their current company.

Social and community well-being also affect financial well-being. The amount of social time people have on any given day improves their mood, regardless of their income level.

Once your basic needs are met, the best way to spend your money is to spend it on others, which has been shown to be nearly as important to your happiness as your income is. Giving generously to your community, combined with volunteering, is a powerful way to increase your community well-being.