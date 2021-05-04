How to fight post-pandemic anxiety after a year indoors

It feels particularly fitting that vaccines are finally being distributed and quarantine is slowly lifting in the U.S. during the spring season. The time of budding flowers and various organisms emerging from hibernation is associated with regeneration and renewal.

After a significant amount of time of pandemic-related upheaval and suffering, a palpable sense of hope is budding through to greet us again.

However, if you are feeling anxious, stagnant or socially absent coming out of the gate, you are certainly not alone in this pandemic paradox. The extreme transition that many of us experienced in the past year from having a thriving, busy social and professional life—to in some circumstances complete isolation—has lasting consequences on our physical and mental health. Even individuals who are normally considered extroverted can feel as if they have become introverts over the past year, and are experiencing fears on returning to the ebb and flow of their lives prior to quarantine.

The solution is simpler (and more enjoyable) than you may think: leaning into hope and anticipation is a proven way to get back on track. Hope is not the unfounded assumption that a positive outcome is inevitable. Instead, it is the belief and willpower that we have a pathway to our desired outcome. Embracing this essential state of mind is a necessary ingredient for overcoming adversity, and demonstrates the belief that there is the possibility of a better future. With hope comes an array of cognitive benefits that can help catalyze positive action—especially beneficial as lockdown lifts and we begin to re-enter society.

Psychological researchers have hypothesized that hope may be the most important feeling state for well-being with significant behavioral consequences. The cognitions associated with hope—so, how you think, feel and behave when hopeful—are pathways to motivate, pursue and achieve desired goals. In fact, hope may even be a better predictor of success than intelligence or ability alone.

This is because hopeful people engage in more of something called “pathway thinking,” in which they are able to imagine and execute a variety of different ways to work towards and reach a chosen goal. Because of this, high hope individuals do not react in the same way to life’s inevitable challenges as low hope individuals. Instead, they view obstacles as surmountable barriers to overcome. They then utilize their pathway thoughts to plan alternate routes to their goals, while motivating themselves along the way. Perhaps most importantly, they are largely at peace with not knowing exactly how it is all going to turn out. Individuals who are hopeful and successful strike a careful balance of anticipating a positive outcome, without obsessing over the future.