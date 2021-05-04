How California’s wildfires inspired a faster, cheaper way to build homes

After wildfires destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California in 2017, residents and local officials hoping to rebuild hit a wall. The demand for new homes in places like Napa and Sonoma counties was high, but the number of laborers and contractors able to build those homes fell far short.

“In this area, 300 or 400 houses a year had been built before and they suddenly needed to build 6,000. There simply wasn’t any local capacity to do it,” says Nikki Pechet, a resident of the area who has experience in real estate and was an early executive at the online home services marketplace Thumbtack. In the face of the shortage of construction labor, Pechet saw an opportunity.

She cofounded Homebound, a managed marketplace for home design and construction that uses technology to connect residents with qualified builders. By vetting contractors, establishing reliable supply chains for commonly used building materials, and even developing pre-engineered home plans and construction documents, Homebound helped speed up the process of getting homes built, cutting project times from the industry average of 18 to 40 months down to between 9 and 18 months. That model had relevance in other places that face natural disasters, and Homebound soon expanded to the Bahamas, which is regularly battered by hurricanes.

Now, the company is taking on a different kind of disaster. It’s expanding into Austin, Texas, where growth is putting extreme pressure on the city’s housing market. Instead of homes staying on the market for months, they’re often snatched up in days, making it hard for all but the wealthiest to buy. More houses sell for above asking price there than anywhere else in the United States. Pechet says Homebound offers homebuyers a way to circumvent the heat of the market by building their own homes.

With the U.S. seeing its highest rate of homebuilding activity since the housing boom about 15 years ago, worker shortages are a major bottleneck. According to recent research from Associated Builders and Contractors, construction companies will need to hire 430,000 more workers in 2021 than they did last year.

Homebound’s network also includes local real estate developers, which allows the company to provide its customers not only with construction labor but also with empty lots where they can build. “We can start any project in any of our markets within days,” Pechet says. “We have a larger network and we know who is available to get started and can pull in labor to get moving quickly.”