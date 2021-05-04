What if you could condense all your pills into one? With 3D printing, you can

advertisement advertisement

The objects are almost beautiful. The surfaces appear faceted and woven, catching the light like ornate jewelry. But they are not jewelry. They are pills, and possibly the most high-tech pills ever designed, in fact. These tablets are artisanal, tuned for just one person, to release a small medicine cabinet of different drugs at the right time.

Developed by researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA), these pills are produced by a breakthrough in 3D printing. Today, that printing is done in a lab. Tomorrow, scientists suggest, the work might be done by a pharmacist, hospital, or almost any entity other than separate pharmaceutical companies, each of which currently churns out millions of doses of the same drugs in one-size-fits-all pill formats. And that evolution would ultimately lead to a much-improved patient experience, since 50% of patients don’t take their medicines as prescribed. “If patients can take a pill once a day, it’s much easier for them to cope,” says Sheng Qi, a reader in pharmaceutics at the University of East Anglia, who led the research. Indeed, the mental weight of taking many medications a day can be overwhelming to the point where people stop taking their medications at all. As Qi explains, research in 3D-printed medicine has been booming for the last five years in hopes of solving this. Both academic institutions and private companies are investigating how pills can be produced differently. Traditional pills are made from powdered medicines, smashed together under high pressure to stabilize into a pill. But 3D printing could stack up medicines layer by layer, specially shaping and mixing each layer, so that one drug could release quickly while another releases slowly. The pills are the same size as standard pills. Thus far, that work has been promising, proof-of-concept research. Most of it relies on creating a pill that your body doesn’t actually digest. Instead, it’s made from medical-grade plastic—a plastic used in medical implants that’s easy to source by the 3D-printing community but isn’t digestible. Qi is unaware of any 3D-printed pills that have been approved by any major regulatory agencies.

The new research from UEA pushes printed pills much further. Instead of relying on this indigestible plastic, the entire pill is printed out of finely powdered drugs (which are stabilized, like many pills you take, by a polymer that your body can digest). The 3D printer extrudes medicines layer by layer to build several strata of medications in a single pill. Because it’s 3D-printed rather than pressed, the pill can be developed in any shape. “We were trying to use the design of the geometry—the porosity—to see if we could simply use design to regulate the rate [of absorption],” says Qi. Basically, if drugs were printed into a spongier structure with more holes, they’d have more surface area open to gastric juices in your stomach, which would break them down faster. If they were printed into more solid structures with fewer pores, they would take longer to dissolve. As it turned out, the plan worked—and with sharp, measurable results. Using a mostly hollow structure, with just 20% of the volume being a drug and the rest air, the pill dissolved in just 12 minutes. Swap that ratio around, so 80% of the pill is drug and 20% is air, and the release took more than two hours. Where things get more exciting is that these microstructures can be mixed and matched within a pill. You could have alternating layers of different drugs that dissolve at different rates. “It’s definitely doable,” says Qi. In unreleased research, she says her lab has already demonstrated that multiple drugs could be released successfully using the architecture of the pill alone.

