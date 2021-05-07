The one piece of data your company needs to track to improve diversity efforts

advertisement advertisement

Leaders across all industries are challenged to retain great employees, uncover new talent, and ensure diversity across the company. In order to do this, they track metrics such as hiring rates, salary and bonuses, gender and racial composition across job types, retention, and more.

advertisement

advertisement

While each metric is important, there is one your company might be sleeping on: attrition. Attrition, which measures the rate at which employees leave the company, can tell an important story about diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Although studies show a strong correlation between diversity and profitability, many companies still struggle to achieve true diversity across the board. And because different demographic groups are more likely to hold different types of jobs, the impact of COVID-19 on the workforce was not felt equally for everyone. For instance, women and people of color are more likely to hold low-wage jobs, many of which were lost during COVID-19 shutdowns while people in higher-paying jobs were able to transition to work from home. Your company might be doing a fantastic job hiring women for leadership roles and encouraging people of color to apply for internal promotions. You may already have a formal mentorship or even sponsorship program to help high-potential employees from underrepresented groups prepare for leadership positions. You may have created strong diversity and inclusion programs, but if you aren’t paying attention to employee attrition, you might be hampering your own inclusion efforts. Digging into attrition data can uncover problems you might miss on the surface. For instance, if Black employees leave in droves in year two of employment at your company, you have a problem. If women are leaving at a 25% higher rate than men are in their first five years of employment, you have a problem. If 70% of all the employees of color you hire leave in their first year of employment, compared to 8% of white employees, you have a major problem.

If Black employees leave in droves in year two of employment at your company, you have a problem.”

advertisement

Identifying the attrition gap The first step is identifying the attrition gaps and if the average tenure varies across employees in differing demographics. Armed with this information, you can dig in to understand what the disparities are and why they exist. Uncovering the reasons behind attrition will require you to ask lots of questions: questions in exit interviews, questions of managers, questions about your own policies and culture. Here are a few questions you can ask to start: ● What is happening in those early years that creates an environment women want to leave in their first two to three years? Could a flexible-work or work-from-home policy give them the flexibility they need, or is there a deeper cultural issue? ● Do employees of color leave because they don’t feel a sense of belonging, or because they don’t believe they’ll have advancement opportunities? Are people of color represented as senior role models in leadership? Do you have active, engaged employee resource groups (ERGs)? Does leadership attend those meetings and take feedback? ● Are employees leaving voluntarily, or are they being involuntarily terminated? If Hispanic women are being terminated at a higher rate than the company average, dig deeper. Is it coming from one specific department, or happening at one job level? Is there a hint of conscious or unconscious bias? Work with the manager or managers to create specific guidelines around termination that can be applied evenly in all situations.

advertisement