Can you hear me now? Verizon is selling Yahoo and AOL for $5B

Verizon announced today that it’s selling Verizon Media, which includes Yahoo and AOL, for $5 billion.

The company is taking a hit. In 2015, it bought AOL for $4.4 billion and in 2017, it acquired Yahoo for $4.48 billion.

The Verizon Media buyer is Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm, whose portfolio also includes the security company ADT and Twinkies maker Hostess Brands.

The deal expected to close in the second half of this year.

According to the terms, Verizon will retain a 10% stake in Verizon Media and receive $4.25 billion in cash and preferred interests of $750 million.