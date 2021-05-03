Ethereum hits all-time high: Why the bitcoin competitor ETH is surging past $3,000

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, bitcoin has all the brand name recognition, but as far as year-to-date gains are concerned there’s been a much better cryptocurrency to invest in in 2021 (so far). That cryptocurrency is Ethereum (also known as Ether, or just its ticker symbol ETH for short).

Ether hit an all-time high of over $3,100 on Monday morning. Yes, that’s well below bitcoin’s current price of around $58,000. However, when looking at the two coins from a YTD return perspective, bitcoin is only up 95% while Ether has surged 325% since its January 1, 2021 price of $730 per coin. So why is Ether surging? Reuters reports that it’s down to four factors: