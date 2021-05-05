An exhausted founder asks Maynard Webb: Should I throw in the towel?

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com .

Q. I’ve been working on this idea for a long time. There’s some traction but we’re not yet moving the world. I’m tired. What do I do?

—Founder who’s losing conviction

Dear Founder,

This might not be what you are ready to hear, but you are at a critical point and you have to make a choice. You have to become a breakout, or you have to figure out how to end it gracefully. Some people are satisfied with what I call lifestyle businesses, companies that pay for salaries that cover their lifestyle. These are the “work to live” people. But most entrepreneurs are cut from the “live to work” cloth because they are trying to do something that makes an impact—a so-called dent in the universe. And, if you are taking venture money the assumption is that you are trying to get breakout results.

Right now, you are in the “tweener” scenario. You’re neither a breakout nor a complete failure. In today’s world, product-market fit happens faster than ever. When we invest, businesses are often one to two years from actual product-market fit. And that’s fine and normal. But if time is still passing after that, it might be worth asking your trusted investors if you look like a potential breakout. It could be an uncomfortable question, but they probably already have an opinion on the subject. And every quarter that passes where your business looks the same as it did three months before, is a quarter where breakout potential seems markedly lower.