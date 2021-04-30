Pfizer and BioNTech want to vaccinate European kids ages 12-15

Children in the European Union might be eligible to roll up their sleeves soon.

Pfizer and BioNTech have asked for authorization from the European Medicines Agency to use their COVID-19 vaccines in kids ages 12-15.

The drug companies requested the same okay from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The move comes as the age of COVID-19 vaccine-eligible people are dropping. While until recently age 18 was cut-off, now people ages 16 and 17 are able to get vaccinated, too.

On March 31, Pfizer and BioNTech announced the result of their Phase 3 trial in 12- to 15-year-olds “demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses, exceeding those recorded earlier in vaccinated participants aged 16 to 25 years old, and was well tolerated.”

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center’s latest data, 3.169,019 people have died from COVID-19, including 575,213 in the United States. The world has seen 150 million cases, with close to 32.3 million in the U.S.